OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,898,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

OSIS opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

