OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,408,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

