Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

NYSE:OSG opened at $8.49 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

