Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

