Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $34.21 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 566,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% in the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

