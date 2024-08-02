Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Approximately 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 733,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

