Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXM. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

OXM stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

