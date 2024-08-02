Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,294.09

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,294.09 ($29.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($32.54). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,435 ($31.32), with a volume of 68,796 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.87) to GBX 2,750 ($35.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.81) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,506.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,294.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,297.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,886.79%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson acquired 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.13) per share, for a total transaction of £140,868.20 ($181,204.27). Insiders have bought a total of 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,286 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

