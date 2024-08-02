Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

