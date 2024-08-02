Pacific Investment Management Sells 46,959 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,133,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance
NYSE:CCO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.09. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Channel Outdoor
- What is Put Option Volume?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.