Pacific Investment Management Sells 46,959 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,133,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.09. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 53.4% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 154,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

