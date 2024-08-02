Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after buying an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,527,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,381,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 86,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 477,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

PPBI opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 208.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.