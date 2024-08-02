Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 78.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $957.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.21%. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $13,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $9,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

