Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $957.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

