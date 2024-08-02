Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $10.88. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 62,813 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

