Pagaya Technologies (PGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $197,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

