PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 14,512 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $319,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,238,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 25,892 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $544,508.76.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

