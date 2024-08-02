PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 2.1%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 878,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 145,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of PainReform in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get PainReform alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PainReform

PainReform Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.90% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PainReform

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.