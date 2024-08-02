Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,447,179 shares of company stock worth $242,285,913 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

