Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

