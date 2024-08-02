Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFYGet Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCRFY

Panasonic Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

About Panasonic

(Get Free Report)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.