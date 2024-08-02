Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 875 ($11.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

PAG stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 868 ($11.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 758.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 710.13.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($32,338.56). Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

