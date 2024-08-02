Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 785.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $5.06 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Further Reading

