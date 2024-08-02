Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.64

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and traded as low as $20.35. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 23,891 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $335.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 77.65%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

