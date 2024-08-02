Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) COO Sells $151,151.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $221.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

