PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $70.00 at TD Cowen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

