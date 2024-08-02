PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $72.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

