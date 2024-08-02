PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Macquarie

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Macquarie from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,194.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

