PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $85.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $67.30 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 4,771,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,558,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

