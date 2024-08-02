PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.94.

PYPL stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in PayPal by 1,542.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 205,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 193,008 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 331,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

