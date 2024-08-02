PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by William Blair to Hold

William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.03.

PYPL stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

