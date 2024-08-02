Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.81. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 700,301 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,499 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,067 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

