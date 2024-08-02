PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QNST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

