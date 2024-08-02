PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,050 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

BPOP opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

