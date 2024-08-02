PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $105,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $453.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

