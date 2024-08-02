PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRME. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

PRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

