PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Udemy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Udemy Stock Down 18.6 %

UDMY opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

