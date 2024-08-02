PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 32.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bally’s Profile
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
