PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

