PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $132,000 in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $188,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $782.14 million, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.