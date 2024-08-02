PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $227,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 186,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000,000 after buying an additional 72,082 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

