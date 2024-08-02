PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $395,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,815.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

OGE opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.