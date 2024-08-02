PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,570 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

