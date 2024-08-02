PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

IMAX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

