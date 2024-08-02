PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 737,886 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

