PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $73,142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

BIO stock opened at $338.46 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $419.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.