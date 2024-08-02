PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $79.15 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.