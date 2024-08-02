PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
