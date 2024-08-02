PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $272,309.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIPO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hippo in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hippo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.06). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

