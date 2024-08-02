PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.10 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $231.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $459,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,753 shares of company stock worth $1,522,771 in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ThredUp



ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

