Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Pearson stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Pearson has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,801 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 296,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

